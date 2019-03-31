‘One Piece’ Puts New Spin on Zoro’s Purgatory Onigiri

One Piece‘s manga is knee deep in the second act of the Wano arc, and recent chapters of the series have teased more of a focus on Zoro as hints of his past have been teased here and there. After Shusui was taken from him earlier in the arc, Zoro is now on a journey to reclaim it. This path has taken him to battle against Gyukimaru, the bandit warrior monk who’s keeping thieves from Shusui.

But when their battle is interrupted by an assassin attempting to kill Komurasaki and Otoko, Zoro puts a new spin on Santoryu: Purgatory Onigiri when he briefly makes up for his lack of third sword with a scythe.

Zoro’s duel with Gyukimaru is interrupted during Chapter 937 of the series when Komurasaki is not only revealed to have survived Lord Orochi’s attack, but she is now on the run in an attempt to save Otoko after she started laughing in his presence. She is being hunted by Hitokiri, a killer who wields two scythes. He’s been hired by Orochi to kill Otoko, so Komurasaki asks Zoro for help. Zoro agrees, and their fight begins.

He ends up being attacked both Hitokiri and Gyukimaru, and one of Hitokiri’s scythes strikes Zoro in the chest. But Zoro uses this to his advantage as he tenses up his muscles, and Hitokiri is unable to pull it from his chest. He ends up stealing the scythe from him, places it in his mouth, and unleashes the new spin on his three sword style. This new, scythe version of the Purgatory Onigiri completely wipes out Hitokiri and leaves him a bloody mess at the end of the chapter.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

