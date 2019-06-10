One-Punch Man Fan-Animation Does the Genos vs G4 Fight the Justice It Deserved

The animation quality has been a hot button issue for One-Punch Man‘s second season, as many fans feel that the current animation style, done by the studio J.C. Staff, is lacking in movement and detail compared to Madhouse’s production of Season 1. While certain fights have still managed to translate well from the manga to the anime (Tank Top Master vs. Garou comes to mind), the season started on a noticeably low note with the fight between Genos and the massive robot G4.

Reddit user /lemonrations took it upon themselves to reanimate the encounter between Genos and G4, showing Genos deliver a thunderous punch right to G4’s face that was mostly blurred out by an explosion in the anime version. The animator uploaded their creation to the official One-Punch Man subreddit, where it quickly went viral.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The reception to the clip was incredibly positive.

“Holy crap that’s beautiful. Good job!” one commenter wrote.

“This is something right out of season 1… great work man,” wrote another.

Fans of the show were outraged last week when it was announced that the latest episode had to be delayed a week due to coverage of the 2019 French Open tennis tournament. The episode will air at its normal time on Tuesday and be promptly released to fans in the United States via Hulu. Genos was last seen beaten nearly to death by the monster Goketsu, who then arrived at the Super Fight 22 tournament arena and started passing out monster cells to the various fighters. The latest episode ended on a cliffhanger of Saitama getting ready to fight Bakuzan after saving Suiryu.

One-Punch Man Season Two is streaming on Hulu. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai for new production studio J.C. Staff. The new season is described as follows, “Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of ‘special training,’ he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong — even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”