Garou Wipes out Eight Heroes in Epic Fight Scene on Latest One-Punch Man

Last week’s episode of One-Punch Man ended on the cliff hanger of a badly-injured Garou getting surrounded by eight heroes all of whom had a strategy on how to defeat the “Hero Hunter.”

The heroes included Death Gatling, Stinger, Smile Man, Wildhorn, Megane, Chain’n’toad, Blam Blam and Shooter. After learning that the group, comprised of Class A and B heroes, carried out the ambush without alerting any Class S heroes, Garou leaps into action despite being poisoned by two of Shooter’s arrows. First he manages to block Smile Man’s Kendama weapon and launches it at Chain Toad, then grabs Toad’s blade out of the air and blocks several of Blam Blam’s bullets.

From there Garou starts knocking the heroes out one by one. He launches Smile Man’s giant ball at Blam Blam, uses Wildhorn as a human shield for a barrage of Shooter’s poison arrows, nails Shooter with a handful of rocks, hits Smile Man across the face with a kick, demolishes both Megane and Stinger with strikes and tricks Gatling into wasting all of his bullets in a single attack before knocking him out.

The episode then takes a rather tragic turn for Garou. Despite claiming to be a monster, Garou still deliberately blocks all of Gatling’s bullets rather than simply jump out of the way so that young Tareo (hiding in the warehouse directly behind him) would not got caught in the crossfire. Tareo emerges from the warehouse after the fight is over and Garou seems happy to see him, but the child is so frightened by what happened that he runs into the forest screaming for help.

However Garou isn’t given much time to process things, as it turns out Megane was still conscious enough to make a phone call to bring in the upgraded Genos, leading to even more fighting for the remainder of the episode.

