One-Punch Man’s Monster Princess Comes to Life with Bold Cosplay

One-Punch Man is full of tons of great characters, and even greater character designs that run the gamut between fierce and full on fan-service. When the Monster Association arc finally began in the anime’s second season, fans were anxiously waiting to see how one of the most fierce, full of fan service designs would make the jump. Thankfully, fans weren’t disappointed with Monster Princess Do-S made her monstrous debut, but now the monster sadist has come to life.

Cosplay Artist @khainsaw (who you can find on Instagram here) has brought Monster Princess Do-S to the real world, and it’s a particularly brave, eye-popping, and potentially not safe for work take on the monster’s bold, leather bound bikini look. Check it out below!

With Monster Princess’ protruding spikes, and bound bikini, it’s a particularly uncomfortable looking costume fit for the monster who dominated foes with her whip. The look translates surprisingly well into the real world, and it could even be mistaken for an actual outfit that someone less monstrous in origin would wear! Nonetheless, @khainsaw‘s brave and bold take on the character is (rather unsurprisingly) a huge hit with fans so far!

Fans can seek out the inspiration behind this cosplay in One-Punch Man Season 2, which is currently streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. Monster Princess made her debut in the anime alongside the rest of the Monster Association as they invaded the human world in the attempt to take out as many heroes as possible. She got into a fight with another fan-service favorite, Fubuki, and fans are definitely waiting to see more from this foe if the anime ever returns.

The second season is complete, and directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami serves as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota contributes new character designs. The second season ran for 12 episodes, and Viz Media has licensed the season for an English release.

Viz Media describes One-Punch Man Season 2 as such, “Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”