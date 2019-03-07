‘One-Punch Man’ Season 2 Coming to Hulu

One-Punch Man‘s second season is most likely the most anticipated return of the anime year, and now fans know where they’ll be able to watch. After confirming the license for the series last year, Viz Media revealed One-Punch Man Season 2 will be coming to Hulu upon its release.

Announcing on their official Twitter page, One-Punch Man Season 2, Episode 1 will be airing April 9 on Hulu alongside its official release in Japan.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Though the second season will be holding a special premiere in Japan on April 2, Viz Media confirmed that “Details and availability regarding the April 2nd special programming in our territory are currently unavailable.” So fans in the West will be on hold until the official April 9 premiere.

The season will be directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami will serve as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota will contribute new character designs. Viz Media has also licensed the season for an English release, and they describe One-Punch Man Season 2 as such:

“Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”

One-Punch Man started life as a webcomic by series creator ONE in 2009. After going viral, surpassing seven million hits in June 2012, illustrator Yusuke Murata approached ONE about redrawing the series for a release in Shuiesha’s Weekly Young Jump. The series follows Saitama, a salaryman who hates his job and one day is inspired to become a hero. Gifted with extreme strength as a result of training every day, Saitama joins the Hero Association in the hopes of finding a good challenge and become a recognized hero.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer, Will Smith breaking up with the Suicide Squad, & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!