One-Punch Man Hilariously Takes Down Speed-o’-Sound Sonic

Saitama has accrued quite the list of enemies that he has defeated during the popular anime/manga series. From unthinking monsters to regular human opponents, perhaps no opponent has taken their defeat more personally than Speed-O’-Sound Sonic. A ninja assassin from a hidden village, Sonic is searching for revenge against One-Punch Man, searching for any way to become stronger than the aloof hero. Recently, the hitman for hire found himself in a unique situation with the arrival of the Monster Association.

Speed-O’-Sound Sonic is in a bad state of mind, attempting to train even harder before in order to stand a chance against Saitama. Having received a quick defeat at the hand of One-Punch Man earlier in the season, the “faster than sound” ninja finds himself presented with an interesting proposition. Enter the two ninjas, Gale Wind and Hellfire Flame.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The pair of ninjas hail from the same locale as Sonic, a hidden village where citizens are trained in the ancient arts of ninjutsu. While those trained become infinitely stronger than they would have been, Gale and Hellfire have discovered an entirely new method of gaining strength that doesn’t require surgery or cybernetics: Monster Cells. Yes, the duo present Speed-O’-Sound Sonic with the opportunity to become much stronger by ingesting the transforming “fruit” and joining the Monster Association himself.

While Sonic is skeptical at first, he takes the Monster Cell from the pair after witnessing their blinding speed while in their monster forms. The episode ends with Sonic seemingly ready to eat the Monster Cell, primarily to become stronger to defeat Saitama in one on one combat. In order to take down One-Punch Man, its clear that Sonic is ready and willing to forsake his humanity and use the advantages of the Monster Association.

Speed-O’-Sound Sonic has always been a hilarious addition to the cast of One-Punch Man, adding in a villain who has managed to not die in his initial fights with Saitama. Though still unable to defeat the “hero for fun”, we’re interested to see what the future of this villain is as he seemingly bites into a Monster Cell of his own.

What do you think of the idea of Speed-O’-Sound Sonic becoming a monster as the series moves forward? Do you think this ninja would finally have enough power to defeat Saitama with the help of the Monster Association and their transforming cells? Let us know in the comments or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

One-Punch Man Season Two is streaming on Hulu. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai for new production studio J.C. Staff. The new season is described as follows, “Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”