‘One Punch Man’ Reveals New Cover Art

One Punch Man is gearing up for a major clash between the Hero and Monster Associations, and the manga is celebrating by highlighting more of the unseen heroes on each of its new volumes.

Volume 17 of the manga is releasing in Japan, and the cover art for it features the rarely seen S-Class Rank 8 Hero, Zombieman. Seeing how cool he is here, fans are definitely going to want to see more of him as soon as possible.

As for the next season of One Punch Man, fans are hopeful that the series will soon screen the first trailer for Season Two, which has already been licensed by VIZ Media for a wide release. Not only will the new season be handled by J.C. Staff (Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma) rather than Madhouse, Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director) is taking over directing duties and Yoshikazu Iwanami will serve as sound director.

For those unfamiliar with One Punch Man, the series follows Saitama, a regular working Joe who one day puts a stop to a violent villain attack. After this fight Saitama is inspired to become a hero. Training his body hard everyday, he’s eventually granted with extreme strength. Looking for a worthy opponent, Saitama joins the Hero Association in the hopes of fighting them. But every fight he gets into ends after a single punch! Forced to wander through life increasingly bored of his supreme power, Saitama has become hilariously disconnected with the world of action around him.

One Punch Man started life as a webcomic by series creator ONE in 2009. After going viral, surpassing seven million hits in June 2012, illustrator Yusuke Murata approached ONE about redrawing the series for a release in Shuiesha’s Weekly Young Jump spin-off webcomics. Thirteen volumes of the series have been released as of this date.

One Punch Man illustrator Yusuke Murata also regularly shares art that sets the Internet on fire like his sketches of famous Dragon Ball characters. Murata’s art is so great, he has also contributed to Marvel projects, even going so far as to draw an official poster for Spider-Man: Homecoming to commemorate its Japanese boxset release. His latest project is a manga adaptation of Back to the Future, which picks up after the end of the original film trilogy.