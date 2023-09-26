PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie Breaks Guinness World Record With 219 Dogs in a Movie Theater

To celebrate the upcoming release of PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, Paramount held an event in Los Angeles on Sunday, bringing together over 200 dogs to set a new record for the most dogs to attend a movie screening. In all, 219 dogs of all shapes and sizes gathered at the Autry Museum in Griffith Park, where they were joined by a representative from Guinness World Records, who presented the Mighty Pups with a certificate granting them the record.

An official adjudicator from Guinness World Records, Michael Empric, was on hand to present the official certificate, recognizing the record-setting audience and overtaking the previous record of 199 dogs. That record was originally set by A Dog's Way Home, at the Litchfield (Illinois) Skyview Drive-In in October 2022.

"I was so excited to adjudicate this Guinness World Records attempt for most dogs attending a film screening," Empric said in a statement. "It's not every day I get to enjoy an 'Officially Amazing' time at the movies with hundreds of furry friends. I'd like to congratulate Paramount Pictures & PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie for their 'paw-some' new record title!"

(Photo: Vivien Killilea)

"We are thrilled to have worked with the team at Paramount Pictures to break the Guinness World Records for most dogs at a film screening," said Brittany Thorn, Executive Director, Best Friends Animal Society in Los Angeles. "I hope people reading about this milestone will be inspired to get out and adopt."

Here's the movie's official synopsis:

When a magical meteor crash lands in Adventure City, it gives the PAW Patrol pups superpowers, transforming them into The MIGHTY PUPS! For Skye, the smallest member of the team, her new powers are a dream come true. But things take a turn for the worse when the pups' archrival Humdinger breaks out of jail and teams up with Victoria Vance, a meteor-obsessed mad scientist, to steal the superpowers and turn themselves into supervillains. With the fate of Adventure City hanging in the balance, the Mighty Pups have to stop the supervillains before it's too late, and Skye will need to learn that even the smallest pup can make the biggest difference.

Directed by Cal Brunker from a screenplay by Bunker and Bob Barlen and a story by Bunker, Barlen, and Shane Morris, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie stars Mckenna Grace, Taraji P. Henson, Marsai Martin, Christian Convery, Ron Pardo, Lil Rel Howery, Kim Kardashian, Chris Rock, Serena Williams, Alan Kim, Brice Gonzalez, North West, Saint West, Christian Corrao, Luxton Handspiker, Nylan Parthipan, Callum Shoniker, with James Marsden, and Kristen Bell, and introducing Finn Lee-Epp.

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie arrives in theaters on Friday.