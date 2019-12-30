Pokemon Rounds Up the Last Decade with a Clever Anime Nod

It has nearly been a year since 2018 bid the world farewell to make way for a new year. At last, 2019 is on the horizon, and fans are looking forward to what it has to bring. With a new decade coming alongside the new year, fans are looking back at the last ten years with a fair bit of nostalgia. And if you happen to like Pokemon, you need to know how sneaky the company was with its celebration.

Recently, the new Pokemon anime put out a new episode, and it was there fans saw some strange things. For one, Mr. Mime made a daring comeback in the Hoenn region as Ash used the monster in his new Battle Frontier challenge. Another top pick also appeared, but the arrival of Metagross was more special than you maybe realized.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After all, Metagross did just appear in the last Pokemon episode of the 2010s when he was the one to kick things off a decade ago.

Metagross appeared in the first and last Japanese episodes of the 2010s pic.twitter.com/3qyVPC4dqX — Neil ⚔️🛡️ (@Arkeus88) December 29, 2019

Yes, that is right. Ten years ago or so, the Pokemon anime celebrate the advent of 2010 with a new episode. It was there Metagross took on Magnezone The episode hails from the Diamond and Pearl series, so you can revisit it if you’d like. Episode 624 of the anime saw the Pokemon battle just for fun, and Metagross returned to end things for 2019.

After all, Pokemon: The Series just honored the monster. Metagross joined Mr. Mime in Hoenn for a Battle Frontier challenge, but it did not go according to plan. Hariyama somehow beat the pseudo-legendary Pokemon, so it seems like the 2020 decade better redeem Metagross ASAP!

Did you notice this little nod? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Pokemon: The Series, is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. Staff confirmed for the new series include Daiki Tomiyasu serving as chief director for OLM, Maki Odaira as series director, and Kunihiko Yuyama as creative supervisor.