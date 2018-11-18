These Ugly Pikachu Donuts Redefine Expectation vs Reality

When you become as famous as Pokemon, you’re destined to get some strange merchandise. The Japanese title stands as one of entertainment’s most recognizable, so a chain bakery decided it was time to give pocket monsters their own donuts. However, if you check online, you will see something is off about the treats.

For those curious about these edible monstrosities, the story begins with Mister Donut. The Japanese chain began selling Pikachu donuts this year, but it seems the treat fans were expecting has not always lived up to the donut they really got. (via Kotaku)

As you can see, Mister Donuts has had a few flops with its Pikachu donuts. Much like character-themed popsicles, these donuts don’t always look like the treats seen on paper. These tasty sweets can have any number of things go wrong from their icing to eyeballs. In a few cases, Pikachu’s poor candied cheeks have been lopsided, and these pictures only touch the tip of the Pokemon‘s pastry problems.

Of course, Mister Donut has gotten the treat right plenty along with its special Poke Ball donut. At under $2 USD per piece, the donuts present a deal too delicious to pass up, and it doesn’t look like their taste is affected any by how Pikachu looks. If anything, the distorted look may make it easier to eat Pikachu because, really — who would want to eat Ash’s best friend when they are looking so cute?

So, would you be willing to eat one of these donuts? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

