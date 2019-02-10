‘Pokemon’ Anime Brings Back The Dead In Newest Episode

Pokemon might not be the most supernatural series out there, but it has its moments. Creatures such as Haunter have made for some spooky scenes, but things went full occult with the anime this weekend.

After all, the dead were brought back to life in Pokemon‘s latest episode, but don’t get scared. The reveal was anything but scary and is far more likely to leave fans teary than terrified.

Over in Japan, the newest episode of Pokemon the Series: Sun & Moon went live, and it was a hard episode to swallow. Episode 1051 follows Ash and the crew as they move through Poni Island, but things get weird when the locale’s Island Guardian begins showing the kids visions of their passed loved ones.

The latest SM episode was really emotional to watch. This whole scene with Mallow reuniting with her now deceased mother really got to me#anipoke#アニポケ pic.twitter.com/iOCdcnN0bw — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd818) February 10, 2019

“While Satoshi [Ash] help Hapu in the fields on Poni Island, a fog comes around,” the episode’s synopsis reads.

As you can see above, the gang handle the reveal well, but Mallow isn’t too pleased with the reveal. The trainer goes off on her own, and it is there she comes face to face with a vision of her dead mother. The reunion is an emotional one to say the least, and Pokemon ends the new episode with the pair sharing one last hug. Mallow is able to get a bit of much-needed closure about her family, and the rest of the crew is forced to face their past too.

Oh, and it is worth noting Ash isn’t visited by his father. Fans have long wondered if the boy’s dad is dead to explain his long absence from the franchise. However, Poni Island failed to bring the man to Ash in a vision, so fans are thinking the hero’s father is alive and well somewhere out there.

If you haven’t kept up with the series’ current anime, Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon is described as such, “What starts as a summer vacation in the tropical Alola region turns into the next exciting chapter in Ash Ketchum’s quest to become a Pokémon Master! There’s plenty for Ash and Pikachu to explore in this sunny new region, with exciting new Pokémon to discover and interesting people to learn from along the way—including the cool Professor Kukui and the fun-loving Samson Oak.

More new faces will help guide Ash’s Alolan adventure, in the form of a group of skilled Trainers—Kiawe, Lana, Mallow, and Sophocles—and a mysterious research assistant called Lillie. Frequent foes Team Rocket have also made the trip to Alola, looking to swipe some high-powered new Pokémon. But they have some heavy competition on the villainy front: the ruffians of Team Skull, who delight in causing chaos and may have more sinister intentions…”