Pokemon: Tokyo Holds Massive Celebration for Ash's Big Win

Pokemon has seen Ash Ketchum winning his biggest victory in the anime's 25 long years of running with the newest episode, and Tokyo really went all out with a massive celebration for the Pokemon Master to help honor his major victory! Pokemon Journeys has been pitting Ash against his toughest battles to date as he traveled across the entire Pokemon world to not only take on many familiar faces from his past, but many new foes fans had been hoping to see him battle against for a long time. But as he got to the finals of the World Coronation Series, the anime finally went through and made him the champion.

Ash might have won a League Championship in Alola, but winning the Masters Tournament of the World Coronation Series is his biggest win in the anime to date. Ash has become the world champion after first beginning his travels in the anime 25 years ago, and it's as big of a win for fans across the world as one would expect. It's so big in Japan, for example, that Pokemon took over Shibuya with the special news that Ash has become a Pokemon Master. Check it out below as shared through the Pokemon's anime's official Twitter account:

What is Next for Ash in Pokemon's Anime?

With Pokemon Journeys bringing Ash's adventure to an end with his world championship victory, there's a question as to what the anime might have planned next for the now master. With his goal to become the best finally achieved, what could he want after this? The newest anime has already experimented with shifting the focus away from Ash for a few episodes here and there, so that could be the direction for the future of the series as Ash will be focused on just improving himself from here on out.

It's probably far from the end for the Pokemon anime franchise overall (especially with a new generation of games coming out in just a matter of days from the time of this writing), so Ash's win is ushering in a whole new kind of future for the anime as there's really no way to predict what this new master will do next.