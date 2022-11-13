Pokemon: Ash's Original Voice Addresses His Long-Coming Win

Pokemon Journeys has finally brought Ash Ketchum to a major victory that had been 25 long years in the making in the anime series, and the original voice actor behind the trainer in the English dub has addressed the icon's big win! Although Ash already made history in the anime franchise by nabbing his very first League Champion win during Sun and Moon's series, Pokemon Journeys quite literally took this to a whole new level as Ash then took on the entire world. Defeating all the other regional champions, and many other trainers in the series introduced thus far.

Befitting a 25th Anniversary series, Pokemon Journeys has given Ash his biggest win yet as he has been officially crowned the World Coronation Series Champion as of the newest episode airing overseas. It's a huge victory that fans all over the world have been honoring, and Veronica Taylor (who served as the voice behind Ash and his mother Delia in the English dubbed release of the series for the first eight seasons) helped cement it with a huge congratulations on Twitter too:

Congrats Ash and team! No one achieves greatness alone. It takes courage, focus, skills, and great family and friends to support and inspire. This win is a great reminder to go for your goals and be there for one another. In this, we all win. #BeYourBest #Pokemon25 #OriginalAsh https://t.co/tjtXAZTTl5 — Veronica Taylor (@TheVeronicaT) November 11, 2022

Ash's Original Voice Reacts to His World Championship Win

"Congrats Ash and team!" Taylor's comment shared with fans on Twitter begins. "No one achieves greatness alone. It takes courage, focus, skills, and great family and friends to support and inspire. This win is a great reminder to go for your goals and be there for one another. In this, we all win." If there's anyone who knows about Ash's struggles to get to this point too, it's Taylor.

One of the main sticking points through the past 25 years of the anime is seeing Ash rise to various levels of success within his attempted League championships only to be stopped short when getting into the real thick of it. It began early on with his Top 16 loss during the Kanto League, and only began to change with his Alola League win in Sun and Moon. Now that he's become the World Champion? The sky's the limit for him now as he's finally become a Pokemon Master.

How do you feel about Ash becoming the World Champion? What do you think is next for the newest Pokemon Master?