New ‘Pokemon’ Movie Updates Classic English Theme Song

When it comes to Pokemon, there are a few things which come to mind immediately. Pikachu and Ash Ketchum have come to define the franchise, but its anime has become unmistakable in America thanks to its catchy theme song. And, now, the anime has teased the updated “Pokémon Theme” ahead of a new movie.

This month, Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You will screen in U.S. theaters for a limited time. To celebrate the affair, a video was posted to Pokémon‘s official Youtube channel. The short clip preview the updated English theme song for Pokémon, and fans can catch the whole song by seeing the anime’s new film in theaters.

The new song sounds similar to the theme first created by John Loeffler and Jason Paige. The tune begins with a wailing guitar, but its vocals are a bit softer. The second verse adds in a female voice to echo its lead, but all of the words are the same. So, don’t worry – you should be able to sing the updated theme by heart.

Over in Japan, Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You updated its local theme song as well. Rica Matsumoto, who voices Satoshi / Ash, performed the song as she did for the anime’s original theme song a couple decades ago.

If you are wanting to check out the new Pokémon movie, then you have a few more chances to see it in the U.S. Screenings are set to take place on November 5, 6, 11, and 14. You can check Fathom Events website to find a screening near you. You can also learn more about the newest Pokémon feature film below:

Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You! is an origin story highlighting Ash and Pikachu’s first meeting and their adventures as they search for the Legendary Pokémon Ho-Oh. The iconic pair encounter familiar faces along the way, new characters including Trainers Verity and Sorrel, and even a mysterious new Mythical Pokémon, Marshadow. Challenges and epic Pokémon battles abound in this unique new story about the beginning of one of the most beloved friendships in popular culture.