Pokemon to Deliver the Perfect Bluetooth Speaker Thanks to Jigglypuff

Many Pokemon from the first generation of the franchise made a lasting impression on the fans who would help make the series one of the most popular in the world to date. With Pikachu, Charmander, Squirtle, and Bulbasaur taking an early lead from their earliest appearances, and status as Starter Pokemon, it’s a testament to the appearance and character of Jigglypuff that the crooning pocket monster has still been able to be such a staple for the anime since its introduction. Now, the company of ThinkGeek! is creating a bluetooth speaker that is modeled after the singing Pokemon who recently made a live action appearance in the feature length film of Detective Pikachu!

Polygon shared the details of the upcoming Pokemon merchandise that will allow fans to listen to their favorite songs or talk with their loved ones via a Bluetooth Speaker that looks like the most popular singing pocket monster to date who has made numerous appearances across the television series and the video games that have been released over the years!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jigglypuff first appeared in the episode, “The Song Of Jigglypuff” wherein the pink puffball followed around Ash and his friends, attempting to get passers-by to listen to its song without falling asleep as a result of it. As the series progressed, Jigglypuff would appear numerous times throughout the anime series, and continue to be a hindrance more than an assistance to the trainers of the world.

Jigglypuff itself is a “Normal Type” Pokemon that is the “middle” evolutionary stage for the creature, with Igglybuff coming beforehand as a weaker interpretation and Wigglytuff being the stronger, more evolved form of the pocket monster. While new pocket monsters are introduced with each new generation, Jigglypuff is one of the mainstays of the franchise and will clearly continue to be a beloved creature in the series moving forward!

Will you be picking up this Jigglypuff themed Bluetooth Speaker when it arrives thanks to ThinkGeek? What other Pokemon would you like to see receive similar treatment? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Pokemon!

Pokemon: The Series, is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. There’s also a brand new film on the way to Japan this Summer, Pokemon the Movie: Coco.

Via Polygon