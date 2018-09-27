‘Pokemon: The Power of Us’ Ticket Pre-Sales Are Live

Are you ready to check out the latest big of movie magic to hit the Pokémon franchise? If that is the case, then you need to reach for your wallet. The first found of ticket pre-sales for Pokémon: The Power of Us is now open, so it’s time you got your own.

Over on Twitter, Pokémon let fans know the pre-sale is live with a colorful post.

“From the Power of One to the Power of Us! Ash and Pikachu are headed back to the big screen—with a little help from Fathom Events,” the page shared.

As you can see, Pokémon: The Power of Us is selling its tickets ahead of its theatrical run this November. The movie will screen in select cinemas on November 24, 26, and 28 before a final screening is held on December 1. You can find participating theaters and showtimes here.

For those unfamiliar with this new Pokémon movie, it is the most recent feature to join the anime franchise. It is set in an ‘alternate timeline’ which was established in Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You, and it retells Ash Ketchum’s journey from the start. This new film will see the aspiring Pokémon Master encounter the Legendary Pokémon known as Lugia, and he will be asked to team up with locals to help save Frau City from a series of cataclysmic events.

You can check out the film’s official synopsis below:

“In Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us, Ash and Pikachu journey to a seaside city filled with a delightful cast of characters, including a young athlete, a compulsive liar, a shy researcher, a bitter old woman, and a little girl with a big secret. They’re sure to encounter unique challenges and plenty of thrilling Pokémon battles while learning the value of teamwork and putting aside their differences.”