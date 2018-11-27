Viral ‘Pokemon’ Video Brings Pikachu to Life With a Twist

The Pokemon franchise has been running for so long, its mascot Pikachu has seen various incarnations over the years that delight and surprise fans alike. But this latest spin might be one step too far.

One fan animation puts a cute spin on Pikachu in motion right up until the other shoe drops and Pikachu takes on a strange face.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As spotted by @HiyokoChicken34 on Twitter, one fan in Japan did a cool rotating art animation of Pikachu. Much like flipbook or stop motion animations, this one takes several intricate drawings of Pikachu, and when in motion, it animates a short running cycle. While it starts off innocent, the more hilarious part kicks in right after.

Then next animation sees a Pikachu body frame matching with a hilarious face, and when in motion, it looks like Pikachu has th face of a grown human man. It’s hard to imagine what it would be like travelling around with a Pikachu looking like this in the games, and there’s a chance that Pikachu would be nowhere near as popular as it is now if it had this disturbing face instead.

If you’re itching for more Pokemon right now, the first five seasons of the anime series are currently being streamed on Twitch for a special holiday marathon. Beginning on Thanksgiving Day and running until December 3, taking a break until it picks back up on Christmas Eve, you can find out more details and check out the marathon for yourself at the link here. Pikachu will soon actually come to life in a way fans didn’t expect. With a hyper realistic spin, Pikachu will be making its Ryan Reynolds voiced debut in Pokemon: Detective Pikachu.

Directed by Rob Letterman, and co-written by Nicole Perlman, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is currently scheduled for a release on May 10, 2019. The film stars Ryan Reynolds (as the voice of the titular Pikachu), Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Ken Watanabe, Khary Payton, Bill Nighy, Suki Waterhouse, Chris Geere, Rita Ora, and Omar Chaparro.

The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such:

“The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery.

Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”