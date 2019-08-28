Pinsir’s Original Evolution Tree is Straight-Up Terrifying

The Pokemon franchise will soon be releasing a new generation of games, and this will bring the grand total to far beyond its current 800 count. With this many Pokemon, you might think there weren’t many options left but it’s clear that the Pokemon Company has had plenty of ideas over the course of the franchise’s tenure. There are just as many scrapped designs as there are ones that make their way to the official series, and one recent reveal has shown off a terrifying one.

As highlighted by @DrLavaYT on Twitter, Pinsir originally had an evolved form planned to be introduced into the Gold and Silver generation of the games. While it’s not clear exactly why this evolution never made it to the games, it’s probably not helped by how scary looking it is.

Lost Pokemon of the Day: Plux (Pinsir evolution) First revealed when Gold & Silver’s 1997 demo leaked in 2018, Plux evolved from Pinsir at level 42, and originally appeared in the Pokedex directly after Scizor. (Photo descriptions & more info continued in thread below) (1/4) pic.twitter.com/5TjzjzWH7f — Dr. Lava’s Lost Pokemon (@DrLavaYT) August 25, 2019

Planned to fit into the Pokedex after the Scyther evolution Scizor, this unnamed Pinsir evolution has been dubbed “Plux” by fans. This evolution replaces Pinsir’s usual face with a smaller, mask type of face and has a bulkier form. There’s also a horn jetting out from the evolution that makes it look a lot like the official Pokemon, Heracross. This has led fans to believe that this Pinsir evolution was worked into Heracross before its official release, and although it’s not confirmed this is a good theory.

(3/4) This lost Pokemon’s original Japanese name was “Purakkusu,” which translates into English as “Plucks.” For simplicity’s sake, here I’ve been referring to him by his English fan-name “Plux.” But like all lost 1997 Pokemon, Game Freak never gave him an official English name. pic.twitter.com/k9inGUI1nJ — Dr. Lava’s Lost Pokemon (@DrLavaYT) August 25, 2019

This hasn’t been the only scrapped Pokemon reveal taking fans by storm as a surprisingly cute pre-evolution for Grimer and Muk condensed the normally gooey sludge monsters into an adorable baby form. With a new generation of Pokemon on the way with Sword and Shield this November, maybe there’s still room for these scrapped designs.

