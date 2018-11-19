‘Pokemon’ Anime Sees Ash Take On His Newest Rival

Pokemon’s Sun & Moon anime finally featured the debut of Hau, the rival trainer from the video games, and this meant that Ash’s kooky Rowlet was put up against his toughest foe yet.

Facing off against the evolutionary form Dartrix, Ash and his Rowlet try their best against the familiar foe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rowlet vs Dartrix! It has been one of the most exciting fights as of late. Extreme posing, extra use of hand smears and lots of impact frames. It has beeen so much fun pic.twitter.com/v5mnhUiljV — Ashita (@AshitanoGin) November 18, 2018

Episode 97 of the series is titled “The Master Dartrix!! The Sleeping Rowlet-zzzz,” and sees Hau accidentally hit Ash during training. The two then have a friendly battle between Hau’s Dartrix and Ash’s Rowlet. Ash loses the first confrontation when he makes a mistake, but the two get a second chance much later after launching a successful Bloom Doom.

As noted by @AshitanoGin on Twitter, the fight is incredibly animated with impact frames, smears, and poses. The two of them have several bouts throughout the episode as Ash’s shy and kooky Rowlet try and learns a new move in order to take on its evolutionary superior. But like in the classic Pokemon series with Pikachu against Raichu, Ash and Rowlet are able to win out at the end of the day through sheer grit and determination. Fans are hoping more battles like this are to come in future episodes.

