‘Pokemon’ Fans Can’t Get Enough of Rowlet’s Faces in the Latest Episode

The latest episode of the Pokemon anime introduced the first mythical Pokemon into Ash’s group, and fans could not get enough of the cute new Meltan. But what stole the show, however, was its new buddy Rowlet.

Rowlet and Meltan paired up in the latest episode of the series, and Rowlet has quickly become viral for sharing some of the most expressive faces it has had yet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Not only was Rowlet bending and breaking in hilarious new ways not seen before, but its particularly “distressed” face when Meltan kept failing to replace its lugnut head really got attention. Dubbed “Distressed Rowlet,” this face in particular really struck a chord with fans and quickly became a meme online.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Rowlet and Meltan’s adventures in the latest episode, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

If you haven’t kept up with the current run of the anime, Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon is described as such, “What starts as a summer vacation in the tropical Alola region turns into the next exciting chapter in Ash Ketchum’s quest to become a Pokémon Master! There’s plenty for Ash and Pikachu to explore in this sunny new region, with exciting new Pokémon to discover and interesting people to learn from along the way—including the cool Professor Kukui and the fun-loving Samson Oak.”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!

Get Ready for Distressed Rowlet…

You all know surprised pikachu… but now get ready for his friend, distressed Rowlet pic.twitter.com/nK6oVCap2q — shinji☆?WC埼玉⛸24日✨ (@shinjistarxx) March 10, 2019

A Familiar Cameo

“Distressed Rowlet” is great, but “Rowlet getting an idea with a Gameboy turning on instead of a lightbulb” is pretty awesome too pic.twitter.com/QcJsf6tKmc — Luffink (@Luffink) March 11, 2019

The ANXIETY

Look at These Faces!

“Best Friends”

“Meme Goldmine”

Wait a Minute…

omg rowlet is wan shi tong, one who knows ten thousand things pic.twitter.com/Ujwa62En9d — chao (@everythinqoes) March 10, 2019

Judgemental…

Rowlet is silently judging you. pic.twitter.com/xahn8lSC1c — Emily #TeamGrookey ? (@LazuliSM) March 10, 2019

Mood

Rowlet is mood pic.twitter.com/tw3WzlLW7W — Called Turn-A Pun ma’am (@PunishedHag) March 10, 2019

‘Most Beautiful Thing I’ve Ever Seen’