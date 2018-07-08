‘Pokemon the Movie: Everyone’s Story’ Reveals New Trailer

New promotional video for the anime film “Pokemon: Minna no Monogatari;” opens July 13th (OLM x Wit Studio) https://t.co/ifAFIzfDRn pic.twitter.com/WHhkKoigZW — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd818) July 8, 2018

The next big Pokemon movie is only days away from its release in Japan, and to celebrate, the film received a brand new promo video with the longest and most detailed look at Pokemon the Movie: Everyone’s Story yet.

With a film animated by WIT Studio, the team behind Attack on Titan, fans should look forward to a film with scenes as crisp as the trailer shows off here.

Pokemon: Everyone’s Story will be released on July 13 in Japan with an international release likely following later in the year. The synopsis for the film reads as such:

“In a town where people live with the wind, the legendary Pokemon Lugia appears on the final day of an event that is held once a year known as the Wind Festival, and people enjoy the wind’s grace just like a promise received long ago. Coincidentally, Satoshi and Pikachu, who were participating in the Wind Festival, meet five people. Is this the promise Lugia preserved? And what is the identity of the Phantom Pokemon Zeraora? Now, people and Pokemon, everyone’s bond can create a miracle.”

Pokemon: Everyone’s Story includes new characters like Risa, a trainer with an Eevee, Kagachi and his Sudowoodo, the researcher Torito and his Chansey, mysterious girl Rarugo, and old woman Hisui. The returning cast includes Rica Matsumoto as Ash, Ikue Otani as Pikachu, Megumi Hayashibara as Jesse, Shinichiro Miki as James, Inuko Inuyama as Meowth, and Unsho Izhizuka as the film’s narrator.

The previous film, Pokemon the Movie: I Choose You!, was directed by Shoji Yonemura, and is the twentieth film in the series. It was first released in Japan in July 2017 with a limited theatrical run worldwide November 5. It then had its English language broadcast premiere on Disney XD November 25. It is currently streaming for free over on Nintendo’s official Pokemon website.

