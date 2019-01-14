‘Pokemon the Movie: The Power of Us’ is Now Available Digitally

Pokemon the Movie: The Power of Us struck a chord with fans of the anime because not only did it feature the return of Legendary Bird Lugia to the film franchise, but it featured an entirely new design for series protagonist Ash Ketchum.

Now fans have even more of a chance to see the film for themselves as The Power of Us is now available for purchase digitally. Though it is only the English dub of the film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us is now available for purchase digitally @ //t.co/eLUvkKtxyV pic.twitter.com/Eild53F6Sz — WTK (@WTK) December 10, 2018

The English dub of the film is currently digitally available on all platforms listed above with iTunes (you can find the link here) running $14.99 USD for full purchase, Google Play running $11.99 USD for full purchase (you can find the link here), and Amazon Prime Video running $9.99 for full purchase (and you can find the link here).

Pokemon: The Power of Us (released in Japan under the title of Everyone’s Story) and Fathom Events originally hosted a limited run of the movie on November 14, 26, 28, with the film’s final screening taking place in December. Fans also had a brief second chance, much like Pokemon: I Choose You had when it first released, to see The Power of Us when it made its TV debut on Disney XD on December 8.

But now’s the best chance to see the film before it makes its home video debut on Blu-ray and DVD in March. Pokemon: The Power of Us is officially described as such:

“Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us tells the story of Ash and Pikachu as they journey to a small seaside town filled with a diverse set of characters, including a young athlete, a compulsive liar, a shy researcher, a bitter old woman, and a little girl with a big secret.

Every year, the townspeople gather to celebrate the Legendary Pokémon Lugia, who brings the wind that saved the town from destruction many years ago. The festival is a time for celebration, with a Pokémon Catching Race and a ceremonial flame burning brightly to summon Lugia. But when a series of incidents threatens not just the festival, but all the people and Pokémon who call the town home, it’s going to take more than just Ash and Pikachu to save the day. Will these people be able to put aside their differences and work together to rescue their town? Or will it all end in destruction?”