Pokemon’s Awaited Uniqlo Collection Sells Out In Days

As a fan of anime, we think you’d be hard pressed to escape the ever expanding influence of Pikachu and the rest of his pocket monster brethren. Whether through feature length films, anime series, manga volumes, video games, or any number of other mediums, it’s hard not to experience the world of Pokemon in some form or fashion. Recently, the fashion company Uniqlo released their most current line of Pokemon t-shirts and they are leaving stores faster than they arrive!

SoraNews24 dropped the word that Uniqlo brand Pokemon shirts were quickly leaving store, with fans chomping at the bit to get their hands on the much anticipated Poke-wear:

The shirts don’t just feature our favorite yellow electric rodent as a popsicle, though that is a shirt that is currently available while supplies last, but also a smorgasbord of other Pokemon designs that might capture one of your favorites. Gengar, Cubone, Ditto, Magikarp, and Eevee are just a few of the staples of the pocket monster roster that make appearances on their very own t-shirts that are priced around $14 USD for adult sized shirts and around $9 USD for kids.

Barely on sale for 24 hours, a number of the different Pokemon shirts are already sold out, with some designs seemingly more popular than others. T-shirts not what you’re looking for? Uniqlo is also offering some dress shirts with your favorite Pokemon stamped onto them, with 151 different styles coming to the US. There’s no better way for you to ace a job interview than to have a Gengar stamped on your fancy shirt!

We would be hard pressed to think of a time where Pokemon was as popular as it is this year. With the release of the franchise’s first Hollywood feature film in the form of Detective Pikachu, the upcoming Pokemon Sword and Shield for the Nintendo Switch, Pokemon Sun and Moon still going strong as an anime, and an upcoming retelling of the first Pokemon animated movie with Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution, there’s no better time to be a fan of the battling monsters than now.

Which of these t-shirt designs for the Pokemon Uniqlo launch are your favorites? Would you seriously wear a dress shirt with Pokemon all over it to a job interview (please don’t)? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and job interviews gone awry due to Cubone fashion.