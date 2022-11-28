Rick and Morty Fans Are Still Reeling From Season 6's Heaviest Episode Yet

Rick and Morty Season 6 has dove further into Rick Sanchez's feelings for the first real time in a long time, and fans are still reacting from everything that went down! The sixth season of the long running Adult Swim animated series has been paying a lot more attention to the past with not only the returns of some big characters, but the revisiting of some major threads that have revealed new looks at each member of the Smith Family. But in Rick's case, it's opened up all sorts of new eyes on what makes him tick as a character.

The surprising path that the newest episode decided to take towards this, however, was with a seemingly nonsense villain that led to one of the darkest moments in the series to date. It's something that fans really weren't expecting to see given the first half of the episode where Jerry fought against a goofy villain named Pissmaster, and soon becomes a whole new way of looking at Rick and the series as a whole.

