Rick and Morty Fans Are Still Reeling From Season 6's Heaviest Episode Yet
Rick and Morty Season 6 has dove further into Rick Sanchez's feelings for the first real time in a long time, and fans are still reacting from everything that went down! The sixth season of the long running Adult Swim animated series has been paying a lot more attention to the past with not only the returns of some big characters, but the revisiting of some major threads that have revealed new looks at each member of the Smith Family. But in Rick's case, it's opened up all sorts of new eyes on what makes him tick as a character.
The surprising path that the newest episode decided to take towards this, however, was with a seemingly nonsense villain that led to one of the darkest moments in the series to date. It's something that fans really weren't expecting to see given the first half of the episode where Jerry fought against a goofy villain named Pissmaster, and soon becomes a whole new way of looking at Rick and the series as a whole.
Read on to see what fans are saying about everything that went down in Rick and Morty's newest episode, and let us know your take! What did you think of Episode 8 of the season? What were some of your favorite moments from the episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
Wait, Jerry Won a Fight?
Jerry getting into a fight. And actually winning?! What strange world we living in now?! 😱😱😱#RickandMorty pic.twitter.com/RkxGU8afgv— Sun | R.I.P. Technoblade! 👑🐷🎗️ (@PonyBlazing_MLP) November 28, 2022
Rick Goes to Therapy!
#rickAndMorty Rick accepts the challenge of not making him of target for of whole week let's rock pic.twitter.com/vRoNXmitg8— Jesterslayer (@brutalpuncher1) November 28, 2022
Jerry Got an Orb!
Jerry now has an orb #RickandMorty— 𝕄𝕚𝕜𝕖 – マイク· 玉ねぎ (@DBZWii09) November 28, 2022
Jerry Became a Full Superhero!
#RickAndMorty So Jerry is like part Green Lantern/part-Iron Man!— Tyler M. Spicknell (@TSpicknell) November 28, 2022
#FlamingoDad
Thanks, @RickandMorty . Think I’ll call my Flamigo #FlamingoDad now. #RickandMorty #PokemonScarlet pic.twitter.com/3NhuYtHhxh— Poppin’ Sugar Rubis ♦️ (@madrigrober) November 28, 2022
What a Rebound Season
Lots of strong Rick and Morty episodes lately. Didn’t love the last couple of seasons but this has been a refreshing rebound year.— CT Jeremy (@CriticallyTouch) November 28, 2022
It's a Big Step Forward for Rick!
#RickandMorty S6Ep8 This was one of the more serious episodes of the show. It’s good to see Rick grow and actually care for others as well as himself. I hope this is actual character development and not a one off personality change. 6/10— Lan-D-ow ~ Landon Smith (@Lan_D_ow479) November 28, 2022
Favorite New Episode?
Wow. That may be one of my new favorite episodes of #RickandMorty.— Rezzle (@RezzleTV) November 28, 2022
Don't Know What to Say
#RickandMorty I so glad adult swim warn us about.....this deep episode. I don't know what to say about this episode.— Nintendo64boy (@nintendo64boy) November 28, 2022
Who Could Have Guessed?
Jessus ficking christ the new @RickandMorty was heavy. Who knew that they could turn a story of a Piss Spraying Villain into a very serious story about Suicide.— 👁🎱🎮Baxter Ellis 👁🎱🎮 (@BaxterEllisVA) November 28, 2022