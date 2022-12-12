Rick and Morty Fans Sound Off on Season 6's Big Finale
Rick and Morty has officially brought Season 6 to an end, and fans of the long running animated series are sounding off on everything that went down in the final episode! The sixth season of the series started things off with a bang with the introduction of a major new villain to the series, and the episodes since have continued to shake things up as each new release has shown a new side of Rick. The more he's continuing to grow as a person, the more the rest of the world around him continues to throw a wrench into things.
There was a lot of mystery as to what fans could expect from the holiday inspired finale for the season considering how much went down in the episodes already, and thus fans were surprised to learn even more about Rick. There were some pretty big surprises following the developments from the penultimate episode, and now the stage has been set for Season 7 as Rick and Morty get ready to take on the big villain.
Read on to see what fans are saying about Rick and Morty's final episode for Season 6 overall, and let us know your take in the comments! What did you think of the finale? How did you like this season as a whole? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
Was That It?
Wait… that was the season finale? #RickandMorty— ✭Scorpion Kang✭ (@UncleSoop) December 12, 2022
Very Excited for Season 7!
I'm very excited for season seven of Rick and Morty.— Ed Hand (@EdHand89) December 12, 2022
100 Years Rick and Morty!
YOU AND ME MORTY! SEASON 7 MORTY !!!#RickandMorty— Akeem Gee😁🖖🏾🖖🏾💛🧡💜💙 (@2KEEMdomCome) December 12, 2022
The Hunt is On!
A hundred years #RickandMorty hunting #RickPrime pic.twitter.com/ajbs6IFXa3— PuddinTang (@_PuddinTang_) December 12, 2022
What an Ending!
I love the finale, looking forward to season 7! Bye! 👋🏽 #RickandMorty— Jasmine 🌸✨ (@jazzy_j_97) December 12, 2022
Rick's Lost All of His Marbles!
The rant ending was another great one. Rick is truly losing what tiny little sanity he had left. Can't wait for next year! @RickandMorty #RickandMorty— T.J. Franks (@Tuume90) December 12, 2022
Big Year Next Year!
And that's a wrap on #RickandMorty S6! See you all in the 10th anniversary for S7, whenever that is releasing next year.— Steven (@estevedog2) December 12, 2022
A Massive Return!
Season 6 finale post-credits scene. #RickAndMorty pic.twitter.com/iK6i9yisvm— Badgerclops 🐀 (@BadgercIops) December 12, 2022
...A Lot Happened
Season 6 finale of Rick and Morty spoilers without context. #RickandMorty pic.twitter.com/1ls7lMP8mA— Insanely Sane (@INSaneNShades) December 12, 2022
A Wild Finale!
This finale was wild #RickandMorty pic.twitter.com/DPPEzLMtCa— Jdragó (@Jshenron) December 12, 2022