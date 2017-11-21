‘Rurouni Kenshin’ Creator Nobuhiro Watsuki Arrested On Child Pornography Charges

According to new reports by Yahoo Japan, it appears the creator behind Rurouni Kenshin has been arrested overseas. Nobuhiro Watsuki has been placed under arrest by the Tokyo Metropolitan Police for being in possession of child pornography.

The news broke too long ago in Japan. Authorities made an announcement confirming Watsuki had been detained for soliciting child pornography of young girls in their very early teens. According to current investigations, the manga artist is said to have acquired multiple DVDs of pornography in October whilst working in Tokyo. The explicit videos all featured unclothed minors in their teens, and reports indicate Watsuki’s preyed on girls in late elementary and early junior high.

Yahoo Japan states police uncovered Watsuki’s collection of pornography while digging into another related case. Authorities were tipped off that the artist had purchased DVDs and sent a special division to search Watsuki’s home. It was there authorities discovered several DVDs in the artist’s possession.

In Japan, Watsuki faces prison time for the crime. Criminals found guilty of possessing child pornography face up to a year in prison and fines up to a million yen.

There has been no word from Shueisha about Watsuki’s arrest and charges. The artist is best known for creating Rurouni Kenshin: Meiji Swordsman Romantic Story. Weekly Shonen Jump serialized the story back in 1994. Jump SQ announced the series would resume after a lengthy break with its ‘Hokkaido’ arc. Watsuki was tasked with overseeing the series’ comeback. The new storyline began in September, and ComicBook will keep you updated about Rurouni Kenshin’s fate once Shueisha comments on Watsuki and his charges.

If you are not familiar with Rurouni Kenshin, then you always have time to get to know the franchise. The story was born back in 1994 when Watsuki contracted its publication with Weekly Shonen Jump. Rurouni Kenshin tells the story of a former assassin named Kenshin Himura who has dedicated his life to atoning his past sins. Determined to leave senseless violence behind, Himura and his comrades travel Japan and stand up for oppressed underdogs everywhere. Over the years, Rurouni Kenshin has become one of Japan’s most popular shonen titles. With plenty of spin-off stories and films, fans continue to circle back to the franchise, but that is sure to change in light of Watsuki’s shocking arrest.