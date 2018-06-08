Disney Artist Reimagines ‘Sailor Moon’s Most Intense Moment

Sailor Moon may be about moon crystal power, but that doesn’t mean the series is all fluff. Over the years, the Sailor Scouts have been roped into some terrifying missions, and one of those intense showdowns just got a Disney makeover.

Over on Twitter, a now-viral post by Ami Thompson is helping fans see Sailor Moon R: The Movie in a new light. The artist, who is an Art Director with Disney, put her own animated spin on the beloved movie’s climax.

As you can see below, the artwork penned by Thompson shows the Sailor Scouts worse for wear. Mars is shown looking horrified as she lays on the floor, and her uniform is scratched to pieces. Behind her, Sailor Jupiter looks even worse as a head wound of hers is bleeding, and Sailor Mercury is faring no better. Even Venus is bloodied up, but the gang don’t seem to care much about their injuries.

No, they’re concerned with the suicide mission Sailor Moon just undertook.

If you look carefully, you will see this drawing is pulled right from Sailor Moon R: The Movie once Fiore is defeated. With the gang hurtling towards Earth on an asteroid, it falls to Sailor Moon to divert the rock by using her Silver Crystal. The intense sequence is one of the anime’s most famous thanks to its rocking OST, and Sailor Moon’s fierce determination to save the world makes fans tear up even today. And, while the pigtailed heroine was doing her world-saving thing, the Sailor Scouts were left to watch their friend sacrifice herself just like you see above.

Of course, Sailor Moon was not down for long. While the heroine was killed saving Earth, Fiore helped Tuxedo Mask bring the girl back to life. So, if fans want a look at how that Disney revival might go, then it’s time they watched Tangled all the way through.

For those unfamiliar with Sailor Moon, the iconic franchise debuted back in 1991 thanks to Naoko Takeuchi when Nakayoshi published the manga’s first issue. More than 20 years later, Sailor Moon stands as one of the most influential shojo series ever created, and it popularized the magical girl sub-genre with fans all over the world. The original series is available to stream on Hulu, and they describe the series below:

“Usagi Tsukino is a clumsy but kindhearted teenage girl who transforms into the powerful guardian of love and justice, Sailor Moon. Meeting allies along the way who share similar fates, Usagi and her team of planetary Sailor Guardians fight to protect the universe from forces of evil and total annihilation.”

Does this aesthetic fit the shojo anime?