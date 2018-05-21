‘Sailor Moon’ Is Heading Back To U.S. Theaters

Sailor Moon is still one of the most popular anime and manga franchises around, and that’s especially true in the United States where it’s one of the most recognizable series to the world at large.

To celebrate this popularity, Viz Media and Fathom Events are bringing the series to U.S. theaters this Summer with a huge Sailor Moon S The Movie and Sailor Moon SuperS The Movie screening.

Fathom events recently screened the live-action Sailor Moon musical, Sailor Moon: The Musical – Le Mouvement Final, and now they’re bringing the series back to theaters with two weeks of screenings beginning July 28.

The first week of screenings features the first and second film, Sailor Moon R The Movie and Sailor Moon S The Movie in both subtitled Japanese and English dub. The second week of the special event features the third film, Sailor Moon SuperS The Movie along with a never-before-seen short titled “Ami’s First Love,” with the same language options as well.

You can check to see if there are any available screenings near you at Fathom Events’ website (which you can find at the link here), with tickets opening for sale beginning June 1.

Fathom Events describes the Sailor Moon special event as such:

“Sailor Moon, the beloved Guardian of Love and Justice, returns to the big screen for a special theatrical event! Following an encore presentation of the first movie (SAILOR MOON R- THE MOVIE), the Sailor Guardians unite once more to battle their chilliest adversary yet (SAILOR MOON S- THE MOVIE). The second week of showings will feature the classic anime’s third movie (SAILOR MOON SUPERS- THE MOVIE) along with never-before seen in theaters short, “Ami’s First Love.” All features are presented uncut and true to the original Japanese version, with English dubbed and subtitled showings available.”

For those unfamiliar with Sailor Moon, the iconic franchise debuted back in 1991 thanks to Naoko Takeuchi when Nakayoshi published the manga’s first issue. More than 20 years later, Sailor Moon stands as one of the most influential shojo series ever created, and it popularized the magical girl sub-genre with fans all over the world. The original series is available to stream on Hulu, and they describe the series below:

“Usagi Tsukino is a clumsy but kindhearted teenage girl who transforms into the powerful guardian of love and justice, Sailor Moon. Meeting allies along the way who share similar fates, Usagi and her team of planetary Sailor Guardians fight to protect the universe from forces of evil and total annihilation.”