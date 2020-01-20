Netflix Acquires Studio Ghibli Library for International Territories

Not long ago, fans were let in on a secret about Studio Ghibli. The company announced its plan to stream its library at long last, and it was said HBO Max would carry the catalog in the U.S. Of course, fans questioned whether the library would stream overseas, and the answer is yes.

Yes, Studio Ghibli will be expanding its online streaming services, and it turns out Netflix has been chosen to see that distribution to an end.

Earlier today, Netflix announced it will be bringing the Studio Ghibli library to fans outside of the United States, Canada, and Japan.

“From February 2020, 21 films from the legendary animation house Studio Ghibli are coming exclusively to Netflix,” the company shared on Twitter.”We’re proud to bring beloved, influential stories like Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle and My Neighbour Totoro to first-time viewers and high-flying fans alike.”

Starting in February, the first wave of films from Studio Ghibli will head to Netflix. Later in March, the second wave will release while a third wave follows in April. You can check out the exact release dates below and plan your anime marathons accordingly. That is, so long as you’re in a territory supporting Netflix’s big score.

FEBRUARY 1:

Castle in the Sky

My Neighbor Totoro

Kiki’s Delivery Service

Only Yesterday

Porco Rosso

Ocean Waves

Tales from Earthsea

MARCH 1:

Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind

Princess Mononoke

My Neighbors the Yamadas

Spirited Away

The Cat Returns

Arrietty

The Tale of the Princess Kaguya

APRIL 1:



Pom Poko

Whisper of the Heart

Howl’s Moving Castle

Ponyo on the Cliff by the Sea

From Up On Poppy Hill

The Wind Rises

When Marnie Was There

As for U.S. fans, they will need to wait for HBO Max to launch this spring if they want to stream Studio Ghibli. The upcoming service brokered the surprise deal awhile back, and it was the first to announce its deal with Studio Ghibli. Now, it seems like Netflix is biting into a chunk of that audience internationally, so you can be sure fans will compare and contrast the streams as soon as they’re all live.

