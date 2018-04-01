Studio Ghibli Veterans Teaming Up For New Anime Feature

Yes, Studio Ghibli might be back in business these days, but that doesn’t mean the company is the only one who can produce fantastical anime films. When director Hayao Miyazaki said he would retire, many of his disciples parted with Studio Ghibli once its production days ended, and Studio Ponoc greeted them warmly. Now, the up-and-coming brand is about to bring those directors back together, and the result will surely be stunning.

Recently, Studio Ponoc made the announcement that a new short film is being worked on by its team of Studio Ghibli veterans. The company, which recently released its first full-length movie, will bring anime magic back to the screen with its Ponoc Short Films Theater program.

According to Studio Ponoc, its next project will be a short film anthology housing three different movies. Each of the volumes will connect to a central theme, so this first anthology will be known as Modest Heroes. As you may have guessed, its stories will revolves around “tales of modest heroes of our times.”

The anthology has tapped some prodigal talent from Studio Ghibli, and fans are eager to see what Modest Heroes can do. Its first movie is Kanini to Kanino, a 15-minute film starring two crab brothers. Hiromasa Yonebayashi will direct the movie after his recent stint on Mary and The Witch’s Flower (via Go Boiano).

As for the second film, an animation director on Grave of the Fireflies will helm it. Yoshiyuki Momose will direct Samurai Egg, a short drama about the love between a mother and son. The third movie will be named Toumei Ningen, and it will tell the story of a lonely invisible man. Akihiko Yamashita will direct, and fans should know the creator as an animation director on Howl’s Moving Castle.

The movie is set to debut in Japan on August 24, and Studio Ponoc released a trailer for Modest Heroes as you can see above. There is no word on when — or if — the feature will be brought abroad, so here’s to hoping a theatrical run can be arranged for the much-awaited anthology.

