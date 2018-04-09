‘Sword Art Online’ Creator Comments On ‘Gun Gale Online’ Anime Premiere

It took some time, but Sword Art Online finally made good on its promises of a comeback. This weekend, A-1 Pictures saw the franchise return to TVs as its first spin-off title went live, and the series has gotten a slew of solid reviews from fans. And, as luck would have it, the creator of Sword Art Online is also impressed with what this new show has to offer.

Taking to Twitter, Reki Kawahara let fans in out his thoughts about the premiere of Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online. The spin-off series shared its premiere over the weekend, and the creator admitted he was thoroughly impressed by the direction this new series went in.

“GGO 1’s story was very interesting! I was excited by its distant gunfire as it felt like it came from a game. Also, LLENN is quick,” Kawahara said, nodding to LLENN’s adorable yet speedy self.

“[The] OP, ED were also the best! Kunusuki Tomoro’s ED song is pretty as well,” he continued. “Although the game system and setting are exactly the same as in the ‘Phantom Bullet’ arc of SAO 2, it is interesting and impressive to see a different take from Director Ito and A-1 Pictures here. I am looking forward to the second episode!”

Of course, it is nice to hear that Kawahara is backing Gun Gale Online. The creator is the overseers of all things Sword Art Online, but this new spin-off is sourced from a light novel series penned by Sigsawa Keiichi and Kuroboshi Kouhaku. Kawahara may supervise the aside series, but his point of view coming into Gun Gale Online was similar to that of a fan rather than a creator. So, the folks behind the anime should be able to breathe a bit easier as they prepare to unleash its second episode.

For those unfamiliar with the spin-off, the synopsis for Sword Art Online: Alternative Gun Gale Online is as follows:

“In the world of guns and steel that is Gun Gale Online, LLENN has been a devoted, female solo player. She is obsessed with two things: donning herself entirely in pink and honing her skills with consistent game play. She soon discovers her love for hunting other players (a.k.a. PK), soon to be known as the “Pink Devil.”

Meanwhile, LLENN meets a beautiful yet mysterious player, Pitohui, and the two click right away. Doing as she is told by Pitohui, she enters the Squad Jam group battle.”

For those unfamiliar with Sword Art Online, the series was originally created by Reki Kawahara with illustrations provided by abec. The series follows a boy named Kirito after he and thousands of gamers get trapped in a virtual reality video game known as Sword Art Online. The gamers must band together to defeat the game’s final level to escape, but Kirito and his guild learn there is more behind their prison than they were originally told.

What did you think about the spin-off’s debut? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!