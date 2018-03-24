‘Sword Art Online: Gun Gale Online’ Releases New Trailer

Spring 2018 is an incredibly stacked season of anime releases, and one of the main projects leading the pack is the Sword Art Online spin-off, Gun Gale Online.

The spin-off takes place in the game seen in Sword Art Online II and every new look at the series gets better and better. That’s especially true of the newest trailer for the series.

Latest anime PV for “Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online” is out. Broadcast premiere April 7th (Studio 3Hz) https://t.co/p3cdvUvRsc pic.twitter.com/loxu0Hkdhg — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd818) March 24, 2018

Teasing the series’ April 7 premiere, the trailer gives new looks at the cute main character Llenn (who prefers her smaller virtual stature in comparison to her real life taller body) and the mysterious Pitohui who convinces her to join the Squad Jam tournament.

If you are not familiar with Gun Gale Online, then you need to re-watch Sword Art Online‘s second season. The anime covered the new game way back when. The spin-off will follow Karen Kohiruimaki as the abnormally tall college student enters the world of Gun Gale Online. The player operates under the avatar Llenn, and the character’s life gets turned around when she meets a player named Pitohui who convinces them to enter a tournament known as Squad Jam.

For those unfamiliar with Sword Art Online, the series was originally created by Reki Kawahara with illustrations provided by abec. The series follows a boy named Kirito after he and thousands of gamers get trapped in a virtual reality video game known as Sword Art Online. The gamers must band together to defeat the game’s final level to escape, but Kirito and his guild learn there is more behind their prison than they were originally told.

The series began as a series of light novels published through Dengeki Bunko in 2009, and has been adapted into eight different manga series by ASCII Media Works and Kadokawa. The series has been licensed for an English language release by Yen Press, and has been adapted into an anime series by A-1 Pictures.

Its first season aired in 2012 and ran for 25 episodes, while its second season, Sword Art Online II, aired in 2014 and ran for 24 episodes. The series currently gearing up for its next big arc in the light novel series, “Unitial Ring,” and the next season of the anime is set to adapt “Alicization.”