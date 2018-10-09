‘Sword Art Online’ Season 3 Introduces New Leads

Sword Art Online is back with a new season, and the long-awaited comeback has plenty to share. The anime is ready to tackle one of its best arcs, and season three dove into the meaty story by introducing its new leads.

For those unaware, Sword Art Online dropped the first episode of season three, and it began with an abrupt introduction. The premiere of “Underworld” opened with Kirito as a child, and the boy was seen living in a mysterious VR world. However, instead of acknowledging his virtual home, Kirito went about his daily life without nodding to his origins.

As the episode continued, fans were able to meet the new protagonists joining up with Kirito this season. Sure, characters like Asuna and even Sinon will have their roles, but Eugeo is the first lead introduced to Sword Art Online in this premiere. The young, blonde boy is seen meeting up with Kirito in the world, and they solidify their tight friendship with an intricate handshake. Then, the pair are seen traveling together before meeting up with their other close friend named Alice.

Yes, Sword Art Online has a new competitor in the Best Girl Rankings, and Alice is a strong candidate to win the whole poll. The girl will remind fans of the titular heroine of Alice in Wonderland with her petite looks, and her curiosity is just as ravenous. This first episode of season three sees the trio explore some caves, but as the journey winds down, it is Alice who takes a fall that changes her fate forever.

So far, fans know very little about these newcomers, but they will find out more soon. Sword Art Online is expected to adapt Reki Kawahara’s acclaimed ‘Alicization’ arc in a minimum of two cours. So, fans should get used to seeing Eugeo and Alice ASAP.

For those unfamiliar with Sword Art Online, the series was originally created by Reki Kawahara with illustrations provided by abec. The series follows a boy named Kirito after he and thousands of gamers get trapped in a virtual reality video game known as Sword Art Online. The gamers must band together to defeat the game’s final level to escape, but Kirito and his guild learn there is more behind their prison than they were originally told.