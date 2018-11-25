‘Sword Art Online’ Season 3 Designs Preview New Villain

The mysteries of Sword Art Online‘s third season are beginning to pile up, and it’s only going to get tougher for Kirito and the others from here on out as the Underworld will soon be in danger.

One of those who will be putting it in danger has been revealed, and you can see the character design sheet for the mysterious new villain of Alicization below.

As you can see by the character’s design, he’s a fierce villain that’s going to play a major role in the upcoming second half of Alicization. It’s just a matter of where he’s going to pop up. Fans of the light novel series know how involved this new villain is with the original Aincrad arc of the first season, and without giving too much away about Vassago, his outfit should hint at his involvement.

It’s unlike the outfits seen in the Underworld virtual world Kirito currently finds himself in, and fans can see how it’s more of a military get-up. While it may seem built for Gun Gale Online, it’s actually something much more dangerous to Kirito and the others, speciallywith Kirito’s real world body in such a delicate state.

But hopefully he’ll appear in the anime sooner rather than later, and if you have been missing out, Sword Art Online: Alicization can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu. The series is officially described as such:

“Where… am I…?” Before he knows it, Kirito has made a full-dive into an epic, fantasy-like virtual world. With only a murky recollection of what happened right before he logged in, he starts to wander around, searching for clues. He comes upon an enormous, pitch dark tree (the Gigas Cedar), where he encounters a boy. “My name is Eugeo. Nice to meet you, Kirito.” Although he is supposedly a resident of the virtual world – an NPC – the boy shows the same array of emotions as any human being.

As Kirito bonds with Eugeo, he continues to search for a way to log out of this world. Meanwhile, he remembers a certain memory deep down within him. He remembers racing through the mountains with Eugeo as a child… A memory that he should not have in the first place… And in this memory, he sees someone other than Eugeo, a young blond girl. Her name is Alice. And it is a name that must never be forgotten…”