Tetsuya Chiba, Ashita no Joe’s Legendary Creator, Dies at 87

Tetsuya Chiba, the legendary creator behind manga hits such as Ashita no Joe and more, has died at the age of 87. Kodansha has announced that the legendary creator had passed away on October 22nd at the age of 87 due to myelodysplastic syndrome, disorders that impact bone marrow, at a hospital in Tokyo. A private funeral service with family in attendance has since been held. Chiba is one of the most notable creators to ever hit the scene in Japan, and was even one of the rarely recognized for his impact on manga.

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Chiba was awarded the Order of Culture award in Japan to commemorate his outstanding contributions to developing Japanese culture in 2024, and was one of the very few manga artists who have ever won the prestigious award. Born in 1939, Chiba has been widely regarded for his sports manga stories across various magazines and had even been releasing new chapters of his latest work, Hinemosu Notari Nikki, before going on a hiatus earlier this September.

RIP Tetsuya Chiba (1939-2026)

Image Courtesy of Kodansha

Tetsuya Chiba’s first real breakout is likely the one that fans in the West know fully well for themselves. Ashita no Joe (otherwise known as Tomorrow’s Joe with its initial English license) was written by Asao Takamori with Chiba providing the art. Making its debut with Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 1968, the series ran until 1973 and is often held in high regard as one of the most influential boxing series of all time. The series followed a kid down on his luck and steadily rising through the ranks as one of Japan’s top boxers. In fact, the series was such a big deal in Japan, one character’s death actually sparked a real life funeral with lots of fans in attendance.

The series went on to be adapted into a TV anime series, live-action feature films, and more as Chiba continued his illustrious career with other works in the years that followed such as I’m Teppei, Notari Matsutaro, Ashita Tenki ni Naare and more. Chiba has been such a notable creator and artist through the decades that he’s received many huge awards such as Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rosette, and was named a Person of Cultural Merit and more. Kodansha even named a special award for him to give out to other up and coming creators, The Tetsuya Chiba Award.

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Kodansha shared the following statement about Chiba’s passing, “Tetsuya Chiba, who left us numerous masterpieces over his 70-year career as an artist, possessed endless love and trust in the creative medium of manga,” the statement begins. ‘”The Tetsuya Chiba Award,’ our company’s award for new talent, has been running for an impressive 46 years since its establishment. Informed by Chiba-sensei’s words, many new manga artists took their first steps toward becoming professionals and continue to be active today. Chiba-sensei’s enormous contribution to the manga world was irreplaceable.”

There are few creators that have been able to have as big of an impact as Chiba has had on the world, and the artist leaves behind a history and body of work that is going to continue to inspire many others for decades to come. ComicBook extends our condolences to Tetsuya Chiba’s family, friends and loves ones in this tough time.