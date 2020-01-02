The Disastrous Life of Saiki K Returns to Netflix with Epilogue

Netflix has done a good job of keeping in step with the original anime series that have debuted on other streaming services such as Crunchyroll, Funimation, Amazon Prime, and others. With the likes of Carole and Tuesday, Cannonbusters, and Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac to name a few. Recently, Netflix let audiences know that the series, The Disastrous Life of Saiki K, will be making a comeback with a brand new epilogue chapter dubbed: “The Disastrous Life of Saiki K: Reawakened”!

Twitter User OtakuCalendarJP revealed the recent announcement of the landing of the epilogue chapter to one of Netflix’s stranger anime series, also sharing a new poster that shows off the cast and fictional crew of the series of The Disastrous Life of Saiki K:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. starts to air on Netflix and reveals a poster of seiyu. Photo by Leslie Kee.

Masaya Matsukaze, Kenji Nojima, Mitsuo Iwata

Nobunaga Shimazaki, Hiroshi Kamiya, Daisuke Ono pic.twitter.com/S7uTH1nrou — otakujp (@otakucalendarjp) December 30, 2019

Netflix describes the new series as such, “High school student Kusuo Saiki has supernatural powers including telepathy, psychokinesis, fluoroscopy prediction and so on. The strongest power actually brings misery for him. Therefore he seals his superpowers when he is in front of others and tries not to stand out or get involved with people. But, for some reason, his friends, families and all living creatures always gathered around him then something unexpected happened.”

What do you think of the latest chapter in the saga of The Disastrous Life of Saiki K? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Saiki!

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K was first created by Shuichi Aso for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012. The manga run of the series officially came to an end earlier this year, though a sequel in the form of a 4-panel manga had begun releasing shortly thereafter. The story follows Kusuo Saiki, a high school student who was born with psychic abilities. Having to wear antenna on his head to subdue his power, Saiki struggles to live a normal life and chooses to hide his abilities around his classmates in order to do so.

The series was adapted into an anime series by J.C. Staff, and has been licensed for an English broadcast release by Funimation. A live-action film version of the series released in October 2017 as well. The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. was one of the most popular gag manga series to come out of the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, so each new season of the anime has been received well critically and commercially. The finale anime will certainly be bittersweet as the series comes to its end, but will no doubt draw lots of attention.