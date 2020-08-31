The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya to Release New Story After 9 Years

It has been nine years since fans caught wind of Haruhi Suzumiya, but that seems like it will change in a matter of months. The heroine has too many fans around the world to stay in hiding for much longer! That is why a new report from Japan confirmed a new novel is on the way for The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya, and it will contain three stories for fans to revel in.

The news came from Twitter after the official page for Haruhi Suzumiya posted the big announcement. The page confirmed the franchise will roll out a new novel in Japan on November 25. It will be penned by author Nagaru Tanigawa and illustrator Noizi Ito as always. The pair have titled this novel The Intuition of Haruhi Suzumiya, and pre-orders for the novel will being this week.

Of course, fans of the beloved franchise were quick to geek out over the news. It has been at least nine years since fans got an update on the story or its heroine. The last novel released by Tanigawa and Ito dates back to 2011. The pair published a total of 11 novels between 2003 and 2011, and The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya has more than 20 million books circulating nowadays. This new novel will only boost that number, but fans will have to wait for information on its international release.

As for what this novel will hold, it will have an entirely new short story as well as two previously published stories that had limited releases. The latter two are "Seven Wonders Overtime": and "Guesswork Numbers" while the original story is titled "Tsuruya's Challenge".

HT - ANN

