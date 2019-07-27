The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya Sends Condolences to Kyoto Animation

Kyoto Animation is one of the most well respected studios in the anime series, and their projects are some of the most popular series in all the medium. They were recently struck by tragedy as the 1st Studio building was the victim of an arson that led to a fire resulting in the loss of life and studio work. Support for Kyoto Animation has been flooding in from others in the anime industry and fans around the world, and recently the cast behind one of its biggest anime lent their support and condolences as well.

The voice cast behind The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya took to their respective blogs and shared emotional condolences to those who have been effected by the Kyoto Animation tragedy.

Aya Hirano, who voices Haruhi Suzumiya, stated the following on her blog, “Kyoto Animation produced The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya and Lucky Star, two very formative works to me. I would not be who I am if they never existed. Kyoto Animation’s works overflowed with love. What’s most important right now is to think of those who have been affected by the tragedy.”

Elaborating further, “There isn’t much that we can do right now, but I want to keep my composure and approach things in a clear-headed way. All I can do is pray for the affected with all my heart. There are a lot of emotions that I’m fighting to keep down right now, but I am truly saddened. I’m frustrated. I don’t want [Kyoto Animation] to lose. Sorry that I’m not good with words.”

Yuko Goto, who voices Mikuru Asahina, shared, “The people at Kyoto Animation have talked with me and supported me a lot. I know their names and faces. Even now, I’m scared to watch the news, because what if one of those names I know ends up being announced? Just thinking about the families of the victims and those left alive makes me angry about the incident.”

Elaborating further, “What good will a frivolous comment do to those in the middle of it all? This post is just my selfish desire to sort out my feelings. I pray for the lives that have been lost and for the pain of those fighting to survive to be lessened, if only a little. I pray with all of my heart.”

Finally Minori Chihara, who voices Yuki Nagato, offering the following, “I’ve been involved in many works that Kyoto Animation has poured love into, from The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya to Violet Evergarden. Every single one of those works has made me grow as a voice actor and singer.

Elaborating further, “I will do utmost so that Kyoto Animation’s works can continue into the future. I pray that such awful, illogical things that hurt people and takes lives will one day be gone from this world.”

On July 18th at around 10:30 AM JST, Kyoto Animation’s 1st Studio was struck by a tragic fire. Reports have indicated that the fire has resulted in over 30 casualties, and over 30 injured as of this writing. With 30 fire engines responding to the fire, firefighters were able to completely extinguish the fire five hours after in began. The fire is reportedly being investigated as an arson, and the suspect responsible has reportedly been identified.

Kyoto Animation president Hideaki Hatta is also considering erecting a memorial park in the place of the tragedy. ComicBook.com will continue to share updates as the story develops, and our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy.

via ANN