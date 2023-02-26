The Prince of Tennis Creator Opens Up About Recent Health Issues

When it comes to manga creators, there are few artists with a following as loyal as Takeshi Konomi. The artist has been in the game since 1999, and Konomi's work on The Prince of Tennis has turned them into a global icon. After all, the series is one of the biggest sports manga in history, and Konomi is still working on the IP. But in a recent update, the artist shifted focus from his series to himself as he shared a troubling health update with fans.

Taking to Twitter, Konomi left fans surprised when he posted a simple note. It was there the creator admitted he has "difficulty walking" and is currently "forced to use a wheelchair" just about every day.

No information was shared by Konomi about his condition in particular or its severity. However, you can see things have progressed with the artist's health. Using a wheelchair is a great tool for accessibility, but it seems like Konomi is relying on the device daily. And if that is the case, it seems Konomi's condition has deteriorated worse than we thought.

Still, the artist is working on The Prince of Tennis despite his troubles. The manga's original run closed in March 2008, but Konomi's story resumed a year later. This sequel has been going strong since 2009, and much of it has been published stateside courtesy of Viz Media.

We wish Konomi the best with his health moving forward. If you want to keep up with the creator online, you can find their Twitter here for all the updates.