‘The Promised Neverland’ Anime Premiere Has Fans Freaking Out

The day has come for fans of The Promised Neverland. The title has become one of Weekly Shonen Jump‘s top stars in the last year, and the arrival of its anime has been a long one coming. Now, the show is here, and it would be too light to say the Internet is freaking out.

No, really — it’s bad. If you are trying to avoid spoilers for the awaited premiere, it is time to turn around and take down your wifi connection.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Today, CloverWorks saw its first episode of The Promised Neverland go live. The anime went live in Japan before sites like Crunchyroll were able to share it abroad. As soon as the video went up, fans were quick to press play, and the gorgeous title has gotten nothing but love so far.

Of course, there is the matter of the premiere’s big twist that fans are gagging to talk about. The final moments of the show’s debut follows Emma and her best friend Norman as they follow after a friend who was recently adopted from the Grace Field House. Determined to give the kid their toy back, the two leads discover a truly dark secret about their existence as they venture on, and anime-only fans are still reeling from the reveal.

After all, it is hard to learn about murder as an 11-year-old, and it becomes all the more difficult when you discover who exactly is killing who in The Promised Neverland.

With a cour left to go, this brand-new anime stands to become one of shonen’s next big things if CloverWorks keeps its quality high. The Promised Neverland proved the merit of its story awhile back with its manga. Now, the Internet is left scrambling to catch up with Kaiu Shirai’s story as this knockout hits up otakus all over the world.

So, what did you think of this debut episode? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Kaiu Shirai with illustrations provided by Posuka Demizu, The Promised Neverland joined Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2016. It’s been a key series ever since its debut, leading to selling over 4.2 million copies in such a short time.

The Promised Neverland is licensed by VIZ Media for an English language release and is described as such, “Emma, Norman and Ray are the brightest kids at the Grace Field House orphanage. And under the care of the woman they refer to as “Mom,” all the kids have enjoyed a comfortable life. Good food, clean clothes and the perfect environment to learn—what more could an orphan ask for? One day, though, Emma and Norman uncover the dark truth of the outside world they are forbidden from seeing.”

Wise Words

ANIME ONLYS. I’m gonna warn you guys right now! WATCH THE FIRST EPISODE OF THE PROMISED NEVERLAND TODAY! I don’t care what else you have going on or what else you’re watching! You’re gonna end up getting spoiled! The Internet is cruel. Don’t let the moment be ruined! Hop on NOW! pic.twitter.com/UNsQDyM6Mg — Noah Can’t Communicate ? (@shoukomisan) January 9, 2019

And So It Begins

It feels so good reading a manga and seeing it becoming an anime.



That Promised Neverland episode looked SO good. Excited to see more! THE PROMISED NEVERLAND ANIME IS HERE — Your Anime Guy (@YourAnimeGuy) January 9, 2019

A Different Sort Of Success

Just finished the first episode of Promised Neverland. Jesus. That was quite a ride. Holy shit. Already one of the best Anime’s i’ve ever seen. Truly extraordinary. Cut from a different cloth. This is truly promising. Can’t wait for Episode 2. @YonkouProd pic.twitter.com/cjbQrPQ1uj — Platinum Equinox ?? (@PlatinumEquinox) January 9, 2019

Signed, Sealed, Delivered

me, 4 minutes into the promised neverland: pic.twitter.com/3OqpjRmo78 — niki (@shoutowink) January 9, 2019

A Big Welp Indeed

WELP the promised neverland sure is messed up (and good) huh — Rollin Bishop (@rollinbishop) January 9, 2019

Mission Accomplished

as an anime stan it is officially my job to tell people to watch the promised neverland. so watch it. it’s a really incredible dark fantasy thriller & episode one was just released today so to check it out now !! (especially without knowing the premise,, its worth the suprise) — ???. (@arcadelance) January 9, 2019

Strong Stance

Well shit after following the Promised Neverland manga for over a year now the anime is finally out. I seriously cannot recommend this show enough for those who never read the manga, just from how they handled that first episode it’s definitely one of the best anime this season. — The Rpg Monger (@TheRpgMonger) January 9, 2019

Said So Verbatim

THE PROMISED NEVERLAND CAME OUT AND SAID: “BITCH THIS IS MY ANIME SEASON!” — SUCY @ KNY, HQ! and TPN hype (@sucyloveshori) January 9, 2019

Please Keep Going

Also just a fair warning, I will not shut up about promised neverland for the next few months, I love the manga series so much and I’m so glad people are giving it a shot — Caro / Nero ?? (@siegburgerdaddy) January 9, 2019

Justice For Adaptations