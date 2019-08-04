The Promised Neverland’s Final Arc Entering Climax Soon

The Promised Neverland has become one of Shonen Jump’s most popular series, and its anime debut has only added to its fame. However, fans know good things must come to an end before long, and that time is nearing for this beloved series.

Recently, Weekly Shonen Jump put out a brand-new issue, and it was there fans were told The Promised Neverland is entering the climax of its final arc.

The note was written to hype the latest chapter of The Promised Neverland which creators Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu put out. The pair pushed the manga into its final arc last fall, and it was then Shirai said The Promised Neverland would not “extend too much” further. In fact, the manga would end with an ideal 20-30 volumes.

This news has upset some fans who are not ready to part ways with Emma and the gang. However, they do have the anime to lean back on. The Promised Neverland may end its manga sooner than later, but the anime has a long life ahead of it. Earlier this year saw the premiere of the series’ anime which was well-received by fans and critics. A second season is currently in the works with CloverWork that will premiere sometime in 2020.

So, how would you like The Promised Neverland to end? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Kaiu Shirai with illustrations provided by Posuka Demizu, The Promised Neverland joined Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2016. It’s been a key series ever since its debut, leading to selling over 4.2 million copies in such a short time. The Promised Neverland is licensed by VIZ Media for an English language release and is described as such, “Emma, Norman and Ray are the brightest kids at the Grace Field House orphanage. And under the care of the woman they refer to as “Mom,” all the kids have enjoyed a comfortable life. Good food, clean clothes and the perfect environment to learn—what more could an orphan ask for? One day, though, Emma and Norman uncover the dark truth of the outside world they are forbidden from seeing.”

