Exclusive ‘The Rising of the Shield Hero’ Clip Teases Naofumi’s “Hero” Moment

The Rising of the Shield Hero is gearing up to kick off its next wave of adventures, but before that happens the series needs to brings its first cour of 12 episodes to a close. The latest episode saw the debut of a mysterious new foe named Glass, and soon fans will be seeing more of what she’s capable of as she and Naofumi go to battle.

Premiering on Crunchyroll and VRV Wednesday, March 27 at 7:30 AM PST, The Rising of the Shield Hero Episode 12 is titled “The Raven Invader,” and thankfully this exclusive clip does not spoil the final moments of their fight. But it does tease that Naofumi makes it out okay.

But in the fight, Naofumi has increased his confidence when dealing with the King and this clip shows a pretty defining “Hero” moment against the king as he stands up for himself for once. The King’s left speechless, and now fans are left waiting to see what’s next.

If you’re interested in checking out The Rising of the Shield Hero yourself, both the Japanese language release and English language dub are now streaming on Crunchyroll. Crunchyroll is producing the English dub alongside the Japanese release of the series, and the English voice cast includes Billy Kametz as Naofumi Iwatani, Erica Mendez as Raphtalia, Brianna Knickerbocker as Filo, Alan Lee as Ren Amaki the Sword Hero, Xander Mobus as Motoyasu Kitamura the Spear Hero, Erik Scott Kimerer as Itsuki Kawasumi the Bow Hero, and Faye Mata as Myne.

Originally conceived as a series of light novels written by Aneko Yusagi in 2013, The Rising of the Shield Hero‘s anime adaptation is produced by Kinema Citrus and directed by Takao Abo. You can currently find The Rising of the Shield Hero streaming on Crunchyroll and VRV. The series is described as such:

“Iwatani Naofumi, a run-of-the-mill otaku, finds a book in the library that summons him to another world. He is tasked with joining the sword, spear, and bow as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes and fighting the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero. Excited by the prospect of a grand adventure, Naofumi sets off with his party. However, merely a few days later, he is betrayed and loses all his money, dignity, and respect. Unable to trust anyone anymore, he employs a slave named Raphtalia and takes on the Waves and the world. But will he really find a way to overturn this desperate situation?”

