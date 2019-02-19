Exclusive ‘The Rising of the Shield Hero’ Clip Teases a Hot Springs Trip

The last The Rising of the Shield Hero introduced fans to the newest addition to Naofumi and Raphtalia’s party, the shape-shifting Filo. Now it’s time for their adventures to kick off in full.

In this exclusive clip from the next episode of the series, the series teases an upcoming hot springs trip as Naofumi asks Filo and Raphtalia whether or not they’d like to visit such a place. It’s a pretty cute moment from all three that you can see in the video above.

Premiering on Crunchyroll and VRV Wednesday, February 20 at 7:30 AM PST, The Rising of the Shield Hero Episode 7 is titled “Savior of the Heavenly Fowl” and the synopsis reads as such:

“After hearing of a village that’s in immediate need of herbicide, Naofumi and his party head there to do business. The village has been overrun by plants that have turned into monsters, and its residents were forced to abandon it. These plants can even take root in humans, and apparently, Motoyasu is the one who released them into the wild.”

If you’re interested, the first six episodes of the English dub are currently streaming on Crunchyroll and VRV as well. The series will be premiering its English dub alongside its original Japanese language release (referred to as an “instant dub”) as the series goes forward.

The Rising of the Shield Hero’s English voice cast includes Billy Kametz as Naofumi Iwatani, Erica Mendez as Raphtalia, Brianna Knickerbocker as Filo, Alan Lee as Ren Amaki the Sword Hero, Xander Mobus as Motoyasu Kitamura the Spear Hero, Erik Scott Kimerer as Itsuki Kawasumi the Bow Hero, and Faye Mata as Myne.

Originally conceived as a series of light novels written by Aneko Yusagi in 2013, The Rising of the Shield Hero‘s anime adaptation is produced by Kinema Citrus and directed by Takao Abo. You can currently find The Rising of the Shield Hero streaming on Crunchyroll and VRV. The series is described as such:

“Iwatani Naofumi, a run-of-the-mill otaku, finds a book in the library that summons him to another world. He is tasked with joining the sword, spear, and bow as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes and fighting the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero. Excited by the prospect of a grand adventure, Naofumi sets off with his party. However, merely a few days later, he is betrayed and loses all his money, dignity, and respect. Unable to trust anyone anymore, he employs a slave named Raphtalia and takes on the Waves and the world. But will he really find a way to overturn this desperate situation?”