The Seven Deadly Sins Season 3 Debuts New TV Promo

The Seven Deadly Sins will soon be returning for its third season, Wrath of the Gods, and while early reports of the series’ production have had fans worried about what’s to come there’s still a hefty amount of excitement. The franchise is one of the most popular anime series released in the last few years, so the hype is pretty palpable for the next iteration that will be bringing the anime closer to its climax than ever.

To better get fans ready for its upcoming premiere in Japan this Fall, The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods has released its first TV promo. While this takes some of the footage from the first trailer dropped for the new season, there are a few new things for eagle eyed fans to break down.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods is currently slated to release as part of the increasingly packed October 2019 anime slate in Japan, but fans outside of Japan will have to wait just a bit longer before its Netflix debut. There’s currently no word on when that will be, just yet, but the third season will be tackled by a new studio, Studio Deen, rather than the studio behind the first couple of seasons and movie, A-1 Pictures.

The new season will be directed by Susumu Nishizawa (who worked on storyboards for The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments). Rintarou Ikeda (Love and Lies, Love Tyrant) will be composing the series, and composers Hiroyuki Sawano, Kohta Yamamoto, and Takafumi Wada will be returning from the previous productions for the new project.

The confirmed returning voice cast includes the likes of Yuki Kaji as Meliodas, Sora Amamiya as Elizabeth, Misaki Kuno as Hawk, Aoi Yuki as Diane, Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Ban, Jun Fukuyama as King, Yuuhei Takagi as Gowther, Maaya Sakamoto as Merlin, and Tomokazu Sugita as Escanor.

The Seven Deadly Sins was originally created by Nakaba Suzuki for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2012. It follows the story of Elizabeth, third princess of a kingdom that has been taking over by the Holy Knights after staging a coup. She leaves in search of The Seven Deadly Sins, a group of knights who had defended the kingdom ten years ago who had disbanded after they were blamed for plotting against the kingdom. Though the Holy Knights had said the Seven Sins had been slain, Elizabeth eventually meets their leader Meliodas. The series has so far spawned two seasons of a popular anime series, and even a feature length film that fans can currently find streaming on Netflix.