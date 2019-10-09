The Seven Deadly Sins Season 3 Episode Order Revealed

The Seven Deadly Sins is back, and fans are ready to see what the new season has to hold. This year, Studio Deen has taken over the show for its third season, and fans are cautiously hopeful for what’s to come. Last season, fans were admittedly letdown by the shoddy release, and they are hoping for better episode this year. Now, they know how many episodes they will be getting, and it will last them well over a cour.

According to the official webpage for The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods, the anime will go live with a long third season. Like the seasons before it, this one will contain 24 episodes total which makes it a two-cour affair.

When you do the math, it turns out this brand-new season will go into the spring. The Seven Deadly Sins will see season three end around March-April, but fans are not sure they season should be so long. With a new studio handling the series, audiences aren’t convinced the anime will fix its animation woes this year, and they will find out whether that’s true soon enough. Over in Japan, season three will go live today, so fans can expect premiere reviews to go up before too long.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods will be directed by Susumu Nishizawa (who worked on storyboards for The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments). Rintarou Ikeda (Love and Lies, Love Tyrant) will be composing the series, and composers Hiroyuki Sawano, Kohta Yamamoto, and Takafumi Wada will be returning from the previous productions for the new project.

The series was originally created by Nakaba Suzuki for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2012. It follows the story of Elizabeth, third princess of a kingdom that has been taking over by the Holy Knights after staging a coup. She leaves in search of The Seven Deadly Sins, a group of knights who had defended the kingdom ten years ago who had disbanded after they were blamed for plotting against the kingdom. Though the Holy Knights had said the Seven Sins had been slain, Elizabeth eventually meets their leader Meliodas. The series has so far spawned two seasons of a popular anime series, and even a feature length film that fans can currently find streaming on Netflix.