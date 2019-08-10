New Report Debunks Seven Deadly Sins Season 3 Episode Order Rumor

The Seven Deadly Sins will be returning for the third full iteration of its anime series with Wrath of the Gods later this Fall in Japan. As one of the most anticipated anime returns of the Fall, fans were wondering how many episodes that the third season would be sticking around for. A recent rumor noted by Anime News Network had listed Wrath of the Gods with 40 episodes, a hearty number for sure. But that rumor has recently been debunked.

Noted by @Spytrue on Twitter, the 40 episode order was for the short anime project “Hawk’s Trouble Consultation Room” rather than the Wrath of the Gods series itself.

Correction: The ANN article is wrong. The 40 episodes is for the short anime “Hawk’s Trouble Consultation Room.” I apologize for their mistake. pic.twitter.com/D066jszGSu — SPY 💫 (@Spytrue) August 8, 2019

The “Hawk’s Trouble Consultation Room” is a 40 episode short series commemorating the upcoming release of the third season and is released on the anime’s official Twitter account. A few episodes have been shared already, and see Hawk answer some pressing advice for each of the brief segments. With the talk that the third iteration of the anime would bring it closer to the climax of the series, fans were initially glad to hear about the 40 episode count.

But the hefty episode order makes a lot more sense for a short series that wouldn’t necessarily put its staff through an arduous task of adapting it. Fans are still waiting on all official episode order, and this 40 episode order rumor could very well end up coming to pass.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods will be directed by Susumu Nishizawa (who worked on storyboards for The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments). Rintarou Ikeda (Love and Lies, Love Tyrant) will be composing the series, and composers Hiroyuki Sawano, Kohta Yamamoto, and Takafumi Wada will be returning from the previous productions for the new project.

The third season will be premiering in Japan this Fall, but Netflix has not yet revealed when fans in other territories will be able to see it for themselves. The new series will be handled by Studio Deen rather than A-1 Pictures (which produced the two seasons and film), and will bring the series closer to its climax. The confirmed returning voice cast includes of Yuki Kaji as Meliodas, Sora Amamiya as Elizabeth, Misaki Kuno as Hawk, Aoi Yuki as Diane, Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Ban, Jun Fukuyama as King, Yuuhei Takagi as Gowther, Maaya Sakamoto as Merlin, and Tomokazu Sugita as Escanor.

The Seven Deadly Sins was originally created by Nakaba Suzuki for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2012. It follows the story of Elizabeth, third princess of a kingdom that has been taking over by the Holy Knights after staging a coup. She leaves in search of The Seven Deadly Sins, a group of knights who had defended the kingdom ten years ago who had disbanded after they were blamed for plotting against the kingdom. Though the Holy Knights had said the Seven Sins had been slain, Elizabeth eventually meets their leader Meliodas. The series has so far spawned two seasons of a popular anime series, and even a feature length film that fans can currently find streaming on Netflix.