This ‘Dragon Ball’ Funko Is The Collectible Vegeta Deserves

Funko has become a premiere place for collectors to get their fix, and anime is one of the company’s top focuses. Everything from Naruto to One Punch Man has a POP line of its own, and Dragon Ball is no exception. So, you can see why fans are determined to make this special Funko POP happen.

Seriously, even Vegeta approves of the collectible. How can you not sign off on the toy now?

Over on Twitter, Christopher Sabat got plenty of notice when he shared one of the best custom Funko POPs out there. The image, which can be seen below, shows off a unique POP bringing together the best of Dragon Ball and Jurassic World.

Seriously, this custom hybrid Vegeta + Jeff Goldblum @OriginalFunko is giving me life. @DenverComicCon pic.twitter.com/zMMISHc9a6 — Christopher Sabat (@VoiceOfVegeta) June 15, 2018

“Seriously, this custom hybrid Vegeta + Jeff Goldblum Funko is giving me life,” the voice actor wrote. Sabat, who plays Vegeta in the English dub, shouted out Denver Comic Con for hosting the vendor who made this delightful piece.

Looking at the piece, you can see which Funkos were used to make the mash-up. Vegeta was lifted from his Dragon Ball Z POP as his scouter is firmly in place. His head has been transferred to the body of Ian Malcolm, Jurassic Park’s most sensual scientist. His POP is a special one as he’s posed on the floor, mimicking the famous scene from 1993’s Jurassic Park. So, if you want to make this custom Funko figure for yourself, you can buy these separate pieces and invest in some hot glue. Just, make sure to post photos of Ian’s head on Vegeta’s armor-clad body, okay?

