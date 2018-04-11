‘Tokyo Ghoul:re’ Just Reunited [SPOILER]

Tokyo Ghoul knows how to give its audience an emotional punch to the gut. Since the series debuted, Sui Ishida has crafted some heart-wrenching moments, and the anime has delivered on a good many of them. And, in the new episode of Tokyo Ghoul:re, fans were blindsided by one long-awaited reunion.

So, spoilers below!

Today, the third season of Tokyo Ghoul shared its second episode, and it followed Haise Sasaki as he finished his bout with Torso. The leader of the Quinx Squad struggled to get his sanity in check as he fought, but everything turned out alright as the episode ended with the man taking his team to a new coffee shop. Oh, and it was there Haise came face-to-face with Touka.

The touching scene, which can be seen above, is one that will make your stomach clench with emotion. Fans watch as Haise tastes the shop’s special coffee blend before saying it is familiar. His thoughts are then sidetracked with an older version of Touka walks into the coffee shop, and the pair hold eye contact for a tense moment before Haise begins an inner monologue.

“She stood there smiling like she was at a loss or maybe feeling a little sad. And I asked myself how could anyone be as pretty as her,” Haise can be heard thinking while a single teardrop falls down his cheek.

Naturally, the scene is a touching one, and fans of the anime already has a hunch at its real meaning. Manga readers know this for certain, but the encounter between Touka and Haise is a long one coming considering the latter’s true identity. Haise may be a CCG Investigator now, but he wasn’t always. As the show will come to explain, Haise is really an amnesiac Ken Kaneki, and that truth adds a whole other layer of tear-jerking emotions to this melancholic reunion.

Did this reunion bring a tear to your eye?