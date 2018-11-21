‘Tokyo Ghoul:re’ Shares its First Sex Scene

There was one particular chapter of Tokyo Ghoul:re fans were wondering how it would be adapted into the anime series. But fans saw in the latest episode how Tokyo Ghoul:re’s anime approached its first sex scene.

Without being as detailed as Sui Ishida’s original scene, the series’ first sex scene still encapsulates the journey of one of the series’ central relationships. Major spoilers follow!

After successfully fending off Mutsuki, Touka and Kaneki escape to a deserted location. Standing under the full moon, the two’s emotions for each boil over and the two confirm a physical relationship by sleeping with one another. Ishida’s original manga dedicated an entire chapter to the scene (Chapter 125, for those curious) and it reflected the messy, embarrassing, yet romantic nature of their first time.

The anime’s version of the event is less graphic (starts at about nine minutes into Episode 19, for those curious), but still shows many of the explicit imagery one would expect from such a scene. Playing as a montage of stills (with in-between flashbacks of their time together), the scene acts out many of the details of the manga but without any of the interactions between the two.

It’s more visual, than audio visual as it plays more toward the romantic, artistic feelings of such a scene. But like in the manga, it accomplishes what it sets out to do, but fans are still on waivering on whether or not the anime has properly built up such an intimate moment between Kaneki and Touka properly.

Originally created by Sui Ishida for Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump in 2011, Tokyo Ghoul is set in a world full of Ghouls, beings who eat humans and have been living among them in secret. A student named Ken Kaneki has a chance encounter with one of these ghouls, and a resulting accident leaves him implanted with the organs from the ghoul who attacked him. In order to live a somewhat normal life, Kaneki needs to eat human flesh to survive. Thus he’s brought into the underground, action filled world of the ghouls as the series ponders who the “real” monster is.

Tokyo Ghoul:re is a sequel started in 2014, and set two years after the events of the original series. The sequel follows Haise Sasaki, a member of the CCG and leader of a special squad of investigators who have implanted the CCG’s specialty weapon, the Quinque, into their bodies and essentially have become half ghoul. The kicker, however, is that Haise is actually Ken Kaneki from the original series who’s suffering from a bout of amnesia.