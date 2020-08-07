Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles Showrunner Teases Work on the Series

✖

For generations of fans, Usagi Yojimbo represents a very specific pinnacle of comics storytelling. The series - which follows Japanese history through the eyes of anthropomorphic animal warriors - has become a bonafide hit since it first began to be published in 1984, and its popularity has only grown to this day. The franchise got a significant new update late last month, when it was revealed that an animated series inspired by Usagi has been ordered by Netflix. The series, titled Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles, has already become a highly-anticipated title among fans -- and it sounds like the wait will be worth it. While talking with ComicBook.com about his work on Peacock's Cleopatra in Space, The Usagi Chronicles executive producer and co-showrunner Doug Langdale teased what he could about the upcoming series.

"I am working on it with my wife. We're running the show together, and that literally may be all I can say," Langdale explained. "I'm not really sure. I know that the press releases have gone out, and it's a spinoff of the original Usagi Yojimbo property. And I think that's about all I can say about that. But it's going great. I can say that much."

As Langdale mentioned, Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles takes place in the far future, set in a world that mixes modern high-tech images with classic Japanese references. It follows the teenage Rabbit Samurai Yuichi, descendent of the great warrior Miyamoto Usagi, on his epic quest to become a true samurai. But he isn’t alone! He leads a ragtag team of misfit heroes – including a roguish bounty hunter, a cunning ninja, an acrobatic pickpocket and a faithful pet lizard – as he battles depth-charging moles, metal-tipped winged bats, and monsters from another dimension, all in the pursuit to become the best samurai Usagi!

The series is produced in partnership with Stan Sakai, the legendary creator, writer and illustrator of the comic-book series who will serve as Executive Producer, along with Gaumont (Executive Producers Nicolas Atlan, Terry Kalagian, Sidonie Dumas and Christophe Riandee), Dark Horse Entertainment (Executive Producers Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg and Chris Tongue), and Atomic Monster (Executive Producers James Wan, Michael Clear and Rob Hackett). Candie and Doug Langdale (Maya and the Three, The Book of Life, Puss in Boots, Niko and the Sword of Life, Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness) are attached as executive producers and showrunners. Ben Jones (Batman vs Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Teen Titans, Iron Giant) is Supervising Producer while Khang Le (Big Hero 6, Little Big Awesome) will serve as Art Director on the series.

Mumbai-based 88 Pictures (Trollhunters, 3Below: Tales of Arcadia, Fast & Furious Spy Racers) has been appointed as the CGI animation studio.

Are you excited for Samurai Rabbit: the Usagi Chronicles? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

